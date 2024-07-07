Milwaukee Bucks sign guard Delon Wright

article

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Delon Wright.

A 6' 5" guard, Wright has played in 508 games over the past nine seasons with Toronto, Memphis, Dallas, Detroit, Sacramento, Atlanta, Washington and Miami and holds career NBA averages of 7.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 20.7 minutes per game.

Originally selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of the University of Utah, the Los Angeles native is a career 45.1% shooter from the field with a 35.4% mark from three.

Last season, Wright appeared in 47 games with the Wizards and Heat and averaged 4.5 points, 2.5 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 15.8 minutes per game.

He saw action in four of Miami’s playoff games last season and, overall, has played in 41 postseason contests in his career, averaging 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 49.4% overall and 43.4% from three in the playoffs.