Milwaukee Bucks 2024-25 schedule released; home opener Oct. 25

The Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the 2024-25 regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Philadelphia 76ers, with the team’s home opener at Fiserv Forum set for Friday, Oct. 25, against the Chicago Bulls.

The complete 2024-25 regular season schedule will conclude on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

According to a press release, the Bucks’ regular season schedule also includes games as part of the Emirates NBA Cup, which will consist of Group Play and Knockout Round games.

Milwaukee, which is part of East Group B with Detroit, Indiana, Miami and Toronto, will tip off Group Play action at home against the Raptors on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The Bucks will then host the Pacers on Friday, Nov. 22 before playing at Miami on Tuesday, Nov. 26 and at Detroit on Tuesday, Dec. 3 to complete their Group Play schedule.

The Quarterfinals of the Emirates NBA Cup will take place in home markets on Tuesday, Dec. 10 and Wednesday, Dec. 11, with the Semifinals and Championship slated for Saturday, Dec. 14 and Tuesday, Dec. 17 in Las Vegas.

Seventeen of the Bucks’ regular season games are slated to be nationally televised on ABC, ESPN and TNT this season with an additional 10 games scheduled to air on NBA TV. The local broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 season will be announced at a later date.

Overall, Milwaukee will play five games in October, 14 games in November, 12 games in December, 16 games in January, 12 games in February, 16 games in March and seven games in April.

The Bucks four-game preseason schedule will tip off on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Detroit Pistons, followed by two games at Fiserv Forum against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Oct. 10, and Chicago Bulls on Monday, Oct. 14. Milwaukee’s preseason concludes on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Dallas.

Highlights of Milwaukee’s 2024-25 regular season schedule include:

Two season-long four-game homestands from Nov. 18-23 and Jan. 14-19

A season-long five-game road trip from March 18-26

Three matchups against the 2024 NBA Champion Boston Celtics, with the lone game at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Nov. 10, and two road contests at Boston on Monday, Oct. 28, and Friday, Dec. 6

A Sunday matinée on ABC at Fiserv Forum against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 9

A home game against the reigning Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Mar. 5

20 weekend home games at Fiserv Forum (Friday, Saturday or Sunday)

16 back-to-backs

Single-game tickets for the Bucks’ preseason and regular season games will go on sale Friday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. CT. Click here to learn more.

To check out the full schedule online, click here.