Bucks fall to Knicks, Antetokounmpo leads team with 24 points

The Brief The Bucks lost to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 32 points, 27 of which he scored in the first half.



Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and the New York Knicks snapped a two-game losing streak with a 116-94 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

New York (4-4) did not trail, and six different Knicks scored in double figures. Jalen Brunson chipped in 15 points and nine assists, and Josh Hart had 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the Knicks' third win of at least 20 points this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Damian Lillard had 19 points. Milwaukee (2-7) lost for the seventh time in eight games and is 1-5 on the road this season.

A night after snapping its six-game losing streak with a 23-point home win against Utah, Milwaukee had no answer for Towns and the new-look Knicks. The 7-footer scored 27 points in the first half as New York built a 66-47 lead at halftime.

Towns made four 3-pointers, including three in the first five minutes and on the game’s first basket. He also fired up the home crowd by slamming home two one-handed dunks in the second quarter, one over Milwaukee center Brook Lopez.

New York led by as many as 30 points after starting the fourth quarter on a 22-11 run, keyed by guard Miles McBride (14 points) and rookie Tyler Kolek (8 points).

Milwaukee hosts Boston on Sunday, the same day New York plays at Indiana.