Bucks top Hornets; Antetokounmpo, Lillard lead offense

The Brief The Bucks beat the Hornets at Fiserv Forum on Saturday night, Nov. 23. Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 11 rebounds. Lillard added 31 points. Charlotte's LaMelo Ball scored a career-high 50 points.



Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 11 rebounds and Damian Lillard added 31 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Charlotte Hornets 125-119 on Saturday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Milwaukee opened the fourth quarter with a 14-5 spurt for a 110-90 lead, but the Hornets got it to 121-119 on Brandon Miller’s 3-pointer with 15 seconds left.

Taurean Prince answered with a pair of free throws for the Bucks to make it a two-possession game, and Charlotte missed a pair of 3-pointers on the ensuing possession. Antetokounmpo hit two free throws with 4.5 seconds left to make it 125-119.

LaMelo Ball had a career-high 50 points for the Hornets, and Brandon Miller added 32. Ball hit 17 of 38 shots, including 6 of 17 beyond the arc, and 10 of 13 free throws.

Milwaukee, which completed a 4-0 homestand, has won six of its last seven. The only loss in that span was a 115-114 loss to the Hornets on Nov. 16 following a controversial foul call.

Charlotte’s Grant Williams went to the locker room late in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury and did not return.

Takeaways

Hornets: Charlotte has lost five of its last seven.

Bucks: Lillard, who did not play in the Bucks' last game against Charlotte, hit 9 of 21 shots, including 10 of 11 free throws.

Key moment

Milwaukee hit four consecutive 3-pointers for a 12-3 run and a 96-83 lead late in the third quarter.

Key stat

The Bucks were 18 of 37 from beyond the arc, matching their season high in 3-pointers made.