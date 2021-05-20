Bucks playoffs: Mecca's new menu fuels fans

The Milwaukee Bucks are, hopefully, cooking up a playoff run, and the Mecca Sports Bar & Grill has the food to keep the fans going.

The team is ready for playoff basketball, and so is the Mecca menu – which will feature brand new summer items.

"Every time I see it over here or at the arena, everybody is happy to be back socializing and having some sense of normalcy," said Executive Chef Kenneth Hardiman. "They’re excited about the different offerings we’re able to provide for them that’s able to make them feel comfortable and able to be back at it again."

Zucchini fries, buffalo chicken dip and crabcake sandwiches are just a few of the delectable items on the summer menu. There are even a few items that may be a go-to for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Giannis is a very interesting eater. I would definitely head to the buffalo chicken dip and then the nachos and then some other items. I think all of these are can’t misses," Hardiman said.

The Mecca and Fiserv Forum want to welcome fans back with the new food options in a safe environment.

"This to us is ‘eat-ertainment.’ Food is definitely the base of it, but it's about the environment and the people. It's how people get together and root on their home teams," said Peter Feigin, Bucks and Fiserv Forum president.

The new items will be available on the Mecca's menu through the NBA playoffs and into the summer.