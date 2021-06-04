Milwaukee Bucks playoff watch parties return to Deer District

article

The Deer District will be rockin' once again this weekend when the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets square off in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

A news release says the Bucks will hold outdoor watch parties on the plaza at Fiserv Forum for all games of the Bucks-Nets series, beginning Saturday, June 5 at 5:30 p.m. with Game 1. The watch parties begin one hour prior to tipoff and include live entertainment and a large screen on the north end of the plaza to watch the game.

Bucks fans can also watch all playoff games in The Beer Garden and at The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill. Good City Brewing and Drink Wisconsinbly, also located in Deer District, will be open for all playoff games as well.

Game 1 tips off Saturday from Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 6:30 p.m. CT with Game 2 set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday. Both games will be shown on TNT and can be heard locally on the BMO Bucks Radio Network. Dates and times for Games 3 and 4 in Milwaukee are still to be determined.