Milwaukee Bucks new food, beverage offerings for 2024 NBA playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum unveiled on Wednesday, April 17 the new food and beverage offerings for the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Among those sharing the new offerings was Marlene Duke, Senior Executive Chef of Fiserv Forum.

Fans will be able to dive into everything from Johnsonville Brat Burgers, to Specialty Smash Burgers and even Cedar-plank Salmon.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What's offered, where?

Main and Upper Concourses

Mecca Burger Bar – Sections 106, 116, 221 Smashburger Spicy Pepper Jack Burger Greek Fries

Smashburger

Spicy Pepper Jack Burger

Greek Fries

Johnsonville – Sections 118, 209, 223 Loaded Foot Long Hot Dog Johnsonville Brat Burger Steak and Mushroom Sandwich (Section 209 only)

Loaded Foot Long Hot Dog

Johnsonville Brat Burger

Steak and Mushroom Sandwich (Section 209 only)

Pizza – Sections 108, 119, 224 Flour Child Cheese Curd Pizza Flour Child Pepperoni Pizza

Flour Child Cheese Curd Pizza

Flour Child Pepperoni Pizza

Popcorn Portable – Section 119 Refillable Bucks Popcorn Bucket Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Popcorn

Refillable Bucks Popcorn Bucket

Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Popcorn

Smoke Stack – Section 122Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

Casamigos Bars – Sections 115, 204Specialty cocktails

Specialty cocktails

Jockey Club Steak and Mushroom Sandwich Italian Beef

Steak and Mushroom Sandwich

Italian Beef

Suites