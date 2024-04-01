Milwaukee Bucks 'Hoop It Up' 3x3 basketball tour set for Aug. 16-18

article

The Milwaukee Bucks and Hoop It Up announced on Monday, April 1 that the 2024 Hoop It Up 3x3 basketball tour will stop in Deer District in downtown Milwaukee from Aug. 16-18.

A news release says the three-day event featuring 3x3 tournaments for players of all ages and skill levels, including recreational divisions for ages 8-18 and adult divisions for all levels of competition.

The weekend will be headlined by a 3x3 Pro-Am tournament, with the winning team receiving a $1,000 travel stipend to the national championship in Denver. The tour will also feature a slam dunk contest and three-point contest.

Teams of three to five players are encouraged to register for the event. Each team will play at least three games in the tournament, with each game played to 21 points. Interested teams can register until Aug. 16.