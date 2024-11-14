Milwaukee Bucks new City Edition uniforms for 2024-25 season

article

The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled on Thursday, Nov. 14 the team's newest uniform, part of the 2024-25 NIKE NBA City Edition collection that will be worn exclusively this season.

A news release says the Bucks 2024-25 NIKE NBA City Edition uniform is the fourth and final uniform in the series. Officials say it is intended to highlight how the Bucks connect with fans in Milwaukee and throughout Wisconsin.

The front of this season’s uniform showcases a line outlining the state of Wisconsin’s northernmost border. The outline continues on the shorts with a secondary logo that highlights Milwaukee’s location within the state. The uniform’s neckline trim includes accents in one of the Bucks’ original colors, Cream City Cream.

The release says the Great Lakes Blue and Cream City Cream colors featured on the uniform have been used in Milwaukee’s City Edition uniforms for the past two seasons after both colors were added to the Bucks’ color palette in 2015. Great Lakes Blue was created to symbolize the interconnectivity of Milwaukee, formed by Lake Michigan and the three rivers that run through the city, while Cream City Cream is inspired by the Cream City brick upon which Milwaukee was built and serves as a foundational color of the Bucks’ brand.

The Bucks will debut their City Edition uniforms on Nov. 23 when they host the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum. The uniform will be worn at nine total home games during the regular season and complemented by the redesigned City Edition alternate court.

The City Edition uniform and retail collection is available now online. It will be available in the Bucks Pro Shop locations at Fiserv Forum and Bayshore Mall.