Twins top Brewers, Milwaukee's losing streak reaches 6 games

article

A four-run third inning sparked by Carlos Correa, Joey Gallo and Trevor Larnach vaulted the Twins to a 4-2 win and series of sweep of Milwaukee on Wednesday, handing the Brewers their sixth straight loss.

Minnesota (35-33) has won four of its past five games. Milwaukee (34-34) tied a season high for consecutive defeats and is .500 for the first time since April 1.

Despite early trouble, Twins starter Bailey Ober (4-3) recorded his fifth quality start in 10 opportunities this season. He had a season high-tying seven strikeouts and two earned runs on six hits. Relievers Brock Stewart, Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax each pitched a perfect inning of relief, with usual closer Duran playing an unconventional setup role in the eighth.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Jax earned his second career save.

A recently rejuvenated Twins lineup got hot during its second time through the batting order against starter Colin Rea (3-4). Larnach's RBI double and Gallo's run-scoring single gave Minnesota a 4-2 advantage in the third inning after Correa drove in a pair of runs on a triple to right-center field.

Rea allowed four earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

Correa has two doubles, a triple, three home runs, 10 RBIs and three walks in his past six games. That span includes his first regular-season walk-off home run, which came Tuesday night against Milwaukee.

"I’ve expected our guys to be hitting the way they’re hitting right now," said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, whose team leads the majors in strikeouts and strikeout percentage but has 30 runs in its past five games. "It’s summertime, and it’s time to hit. That’s what I think we’re doing at the moment."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Back-to-back home runs by Brian Anderson and Luis Urías gave Milwaukee a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

That seemed to ignite Ober, who retired 11 of the next 13 batters he faced. The right-hander allowed only a walk to Jon Singleton in the fourth — negated by Anderson's ground-out into a double play two pitches later — and a William Contreras single in the sixth.

Trainer's room

Twins: Baldelli expects CF Byron Buxton back from a rib contusion "in a day or two." The Twins placed Buxton on the 10-day injured list June 6. The prognosis isn’t as positive for Jorge Polanco, who’s been out since June 10 with a left hamstring strain. Polanco "is not close to coming back," Baldelli said. "He’s going to need recovery time and then a legitimate buildup; he’s going to have to go play in some (minor league) games, then come out of those games feeling great ... before he comes back and we feel good about sending him out there."

The Brewers made official the signing of Dominican outfielder Raimel Tapia on Wednesday.

"I think I bring a little (chippiness) to the field, just a lot of hustle trying to run the bases hard, trying to make a single into a double and get the fans going," Tapia, who pinch-hit in the seventh inning and struck out, said through a translator. "I’ll try to help whatever way I can."

The Brewers also optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Nashville and designated right-handed pitcher Cam Robinson for assignment.

All the smoke

The afternoon game took place while a pungent, smoky haze drifted above Target Field. Most of Minnesota spent Wednesday under an air quality alert because of the continued Canadian wildfires.

Up next

Brewers: Milwaukee is off Thursday before a three-game home series against Pittsburgh begins Friday. RHP Julio Teheran (1-2, 1.48 ERA) is scheduled to start.

Twins: Minnesota continues a 10-game homestead with a four-game series against Detroit starting Thursday. RHP Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.25 ERA) is expected to start against LHP Matthew Boyd (3-5, 5.55 ERA).