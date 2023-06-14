Brewers sign outfielder Raimel Tapia, option Toro

article

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed outfielder Raimel Tapia to a one-year contract.

To make room on the active roster, infielder Abraham Toro was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Brewers designated right-handed pitcher Cam Robinson for assignment.

Tapia, 29, owns a career .276 batting average with 27 home runs, 198 RBI and 59 stolen bases over eight Major League seasons with Colorado (2016-21), Toronto (2022) and Boston (2023). The left-handed hitter has started games in left field (296), center field (55), right field (53) and designated hitter (13).

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The native of San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican Republic appeared in 39 games with the Red Sox this season, including 18 starts and hit .264 with 1 home run, 10 RBI and 6 stolen bases.

Tapia will wear No. 3. An updated 40-man roster can be found here.