Milwaukee Brewers NFTs; fans can collect Yelich, Adames, Suter, more

Candy Digital, in partnership with MLB and MLB Players, Inc., announced on Thursday, March 31 the launch of the 2022 MLB ICONS Leadoff Series NFTs that will bring Milwaukee fans even closer to their favorite Brewers players.

For the first time ever, fans can collect NFTs of Christian Yelich, Adrian Houser, Brent Suter, Rowdy Tellez, Tyrone Taylor and Willy Adames that will have their stats updated daily throughout the season, ushering in a new era of utility for digital sports collectibles. These players, as well as select players from across the other 29 MLB teams, will be exclusively included in packs being introduced on April 12 and April 19, beginning at 11 a.m. CT on each of those days at mlb.candy.com. Each pack will cost $50 and contain five NFTs.

Additional Brewers players’ NFTs will be announced before future packs "drop", which will take place on May 3, May 10, May 24, May 31, June 14, and June 21.

In addition to the players’ NFTs, the Leadoff Series will also introduce 8 ultra-rare Candy World Series NFTs, whose utility will be revealed at a later date.

The Leadoff Series is one of the largest series of collectibles ever introduced, featuring 720 player NFTs that reflect Candy Digital’s innovative approach to delivering digital collectibles that deepen the connection between fans and players.