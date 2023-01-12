Milwaukee Brewers hiring 2023 staff for game days

article

The Milwaukee Brewers are now hiring Game Day seasonal staff at American Family Field.

A news release says Game Day seasonal staff are an integral part of the team, ensuring a positive and fun experience for the thousands of fans who walk through the doors each home game. Open roles include Usher, Game Day Staff, Grounds Crew, Retail Sales Associate, Guest Relations, Parking Security and Scoreboard Operator. Applications are open now.

Usher

Ushers are responsible for assisting guests throughout the game to ensure their visit is safe, clean, fun and family friendly. Responsibilities include verifying tickets, patrolling aisles and concourses, providing event information and general ballpark guidance. Click Here.

Game Day Staff (Brewers Community Foundation)

Game Day staff sell 50/50 raffle tickets to fans before and during all home games at American Family Field for the 50/50 Raffle Program, in support of Brewers Community Foundation. Click Here.

Grounds Crew

Grounds Crew members are responsible for the overall maintenance and care of the American Family Field facility grounds. This responsibility includes American Family Field, a 30-acre landscape surrounding the ballpark and Helfaer Youth Baseball Field. Click Here.

Retail Sales Associate – Milwaukee, WI & Phoenix, AZ

Retail Sales Associates provide a welcoming in-store experience at all Milwaukee Brewers Team Store locations. Responsibilities include serving as cashier, customer service and other retail needs. Click Here.

Guest Relations

Guest Relations staff will be responsible for welcoming, greeting and providing stadium-related information/assistance while offering the finest customer service to American Family Field guests. Click Here.

Guest Relations Booth

The Guest Relations Booth staff will be responsible for welcoming, greeting and/or providing stadium related information/assistance while offering the finest customer service to American Family Field guests. Click Here.

Parking Security

Parking Security staff present a visible display of authority to supervise fan activities while guests tailgate, enter and exit American Family Field in both the parking lots and stadium plaza. Additionally, staff act as a liaison between law enforcement, medical personnel, and parking personnel while assisting as a first responder for all parking lot issues. Staff move throughout the parking lots by bicycle to produce the highest visible presence. Click Here.

Scoreboard Operator

Scoreboard Operator control room staff assist with the video and audio production needs of the Milwaukee Brewers for game day and non-game day projects. Responsibilities include operating scoreboard equipment, and editing and recording production projects. Click Here.