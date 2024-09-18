Milwaukee Brewers Fan Appreciation Night set for Sept. 28, 2024

article

The Brief Brewers Fan Appreciation Night is set for Saturday, Sept. 28. Randomly selected fans will win prizes from game-worn jerseys up to a 2024 Toyota Corolla. The first 30,000 fans will also receive a ticket voucher for two Loge Level tickets to any 2025 Mon-Thurs game during the months of April, May and June.



The Milwaukee Brewers announced the team will host its annual Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, Sept. 28 when they square off against the New York Mets. The first pitch is set for 6:10 p.m.

A news release says one lucky ticketed fan, chosen at random, will win the grand prize – a white 2024 Toyota Corolla LE.

Throughout the Sept. 28 game, randomly selected fans in attendance at American Family Field will win various prizes such as: one Suite giveaway for a 2025 regular game and game-worn Brewers jerseys from Devin Williams, William Contreras, Christian Yelich, Garrett Mitchell, Freddy Peralta and more.

Also, all weekend long, Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29, the first 30,000 ticketed fans each day will also receive a 2025 magnet schedule. Additionally, each ticketed fan will receive a ticket voucher for two Loge Level tickets to any 2025 Mon-Thurs game during the months of April, May and June (excluding Opening Day and Memorial Day).

Tickets for Fan Appreciation Night or any of the remaining regular season Brewers home games, are available at brewers.com, 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office.