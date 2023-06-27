Milwaukee Brewers fall to Mets 7-2

article

Brandon Nimmo homered twice, and David Peterson threw six scoreless innings in his return to the majors as the struggling Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 Tuesday night, hours after New York owner Steve Cohen announced plans to hold a press conference on the state of the team.

The Mets won for the third time in 10 games and for the sixth time in 22 games. New York began the season with a record $355 million payroll and has struggled to a 36-43 record. The Mets entered Tuesday's game 8 1/2 games back of the final NL wild-card spot.

Cohen grabbed everyone's attention earlier in the day when he tweeted: "I will be doing a press conference tomorrow before the game. You will get it from me straight."

The Mets, who were coming off a three-hit, 2-1 loss Monday night, started slowly again as Milwaukee's Julio Teheran (2-3) retired the first nine batters on just 34 pitches.

Nimmo opened the fourth with a 422-foot homer, the first of four by the Mets. Francisco Lindor hit his 200th career homer with one out and Nimmo hit a 396-foot, two-run homer just beyond the left-centerfield fence in the fifth. It was the third career multi-homer game for Nimmo.

Tommy Pham had an RBI double in the sixth, when Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer.

Peterson (2-6), who had an 8.08 ERA before being demoted to Triple-A Syracuse on May 16, allowed eight baserunners — five hits and three walks — and induced a pair of double plays in his longest scoreless outing since he blanked Colorado over six innings last Aug. 27. He struck out five and threw 110 pitches, the second-most by a Mets starter this year.

The Brewers Brian Anderson ended the combined shutout bid with a two-run single in the eighth off Jeff Brigham.

Teheran gave up all seven runs in 5 2/3 innings — as many runs as he had allowed in his first six starts spanning 35 2/3 innings for the Brewers — since being signed on May 25 after he was released by the San Diego Padres.