Brewers acquire Carlos Santana, trade prospect to Pirates

article

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired veteran first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for infielder Jhonny Severino, the team announced Thursday.

Santana, 37, hit 12 home runs and had a team-leading 53 RBIs with Pittsburgh this season in 94 games – all starts. He appeared in 85 games at first base and nine as a designated hitter.

"We are thrilled to add Carlos," said General Manager Matt Arnold. "He is a switch-hitting power bat and quality defender. His veteran presence and winning attitude will also be a valuable addition to the clubhouse as we continue our push to the postseason."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Santana hit a pair of homers Monday in San Diego and followed with another homer Wednesday against the Padres. On the other side of the field, Santana leads all Major League first basemen with six defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs.

Santana is a career .242 hitter with 290 home runs and 978 RBIs in 1,878 games with Cleveland, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Seattle and Pittsburgh. He has a career .788 OPS.

The 2019 All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner has 216 home runs as a left-handed batter and 74 home runs as a right-handed batter. His 290 career home runs rank 10th in Major League history among switch-hitters. In 10 career games at American Family Field, he has hit .364 (12-for-33, 1 HR, 2 RBI).

Santana has played in the postseason five times in his Major League career (2013, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2022). He was a key member of the 2016 American League champions as he belted 34 home runs for Cleveland that season.

Severino, 18, signed with Milwaukee as a non-drafted free agent in January 2022. He played in 12 games with the Rookie ACL Brewers this season and 48 games with the Rookie Dominican Summer League Brewers last season.