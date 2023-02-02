Ben Sheets elected to Brewers Walk of Fame

article

The Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, Feb. 2 announced that four-time All-Star pitcher Ben Sheets has been elected into the team's Walk of Fame.

When inducted, Sheets will become the 22nd individual to receive the honor since American Family Field opened in 2001. The Walk of Fame commemorates some of the greatest names in Milwaukee baseball history with a granite-shaped home plate set in the ground outside of American Family Field.

Selected 10th overall by Milwaukee in the 1999 first-year player draft, Sheets spent eight of his 10 Major League seasons with the Brewers (2001-08). He was named to the National League All-Star team four times (2001, 2004, 2007, 2008) during his time in Milwaukee – including becoming the first Brewers pitcher to start an All-Star Game in 2008.

Sheets' best season came in 2004 when he ranked among Major League leaders in complete games (T2nd, 5), strikeouts (3rd, 264), WHIP (3rd, 0.98), ERA (4th, 2.70), innings pitched (T4th, 237), starts (T7th, 34) and opponent batting average (8th, .226). On May 14, 2004, Sheets struck out a franchise-record 18 batters in a complete-game victory over Atlanta in Milwaukee.

Sheets ranks second in franchise history in strikeouts (1,206), third in starts (221), fifth in innings pitched (1,428), sixth in wins (94) and ninth in ERA (3.72).

Braves' Hazle honored

Additionally, the Milwaukee Braves Historical Association will induct Bob Hazle into the Milwaukee Braves Wall of Honor.

The Braves Wall of Honor was established by the Milwaukee Brewers and the Milwaukee Braves Historical Association in 2004. Hazle is the 20th member of the Milwaukee Braves to be selected by the Association for the honor, and a bronze plaque will be affixed to the American Family Field exterior by the Hot Corner.

Hazle made his major league debut on Sept. 8, 1955, as a member of the Cincinnati Redlegs. He joined the Milwaukee Braves organization via trade in 1956 and was called up from the minor leagues in late July 1957 after an injury to outfielder Billy Bruton. Hazle began his Braves career batting .556 (20-for-36) in his first 12 games. He had hits in 26 of his 37 starts that season, batting .403 (54-for-134) with 7 HR and 24 RBI. Since Ted Williams in 1941, Hazle is the only player to have a season with at least 150 plate appearances to hit over .400 in a season.

In game seven of the 1957 World Series, Hazle hit a single off Yankees right-hander Don Larsen to ignite a four-run rally. He scored on a double by Eddie Mathews, which proved to be the series-winning run. Hazle completed the 1958 season with the Tigers, played two years in the minors, and retired from baseball in 1960. Hazle passed away in 1992 at the age of 61.

Sheets and Hazle will be honored during the 2023 Brewers season with details of the ceremony dates announced later.

The Milwaukee Brewers Wall of Honor is based on established statistical, service year and award achievements for players, coaches and executives who spent time with the Brewers organization. There were no new qualifiers for the Brewers Wall of Honor this year.