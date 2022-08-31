Milwaukee Brewers 2023 spring training schedule released

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31 the team's 2023 spring training schedule, which begins Saturday, Feb. 25 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

A news release says the Brewers are slated for 31 games in Arizona with two split-squad dates, playing each Cactus League opponent once at home and once on the road except for the Colorado Rockies (twice at home and twice on the road).

Milwaukee will host 16 games at American Family Fields of Phoenix in 2023, including a home date against a World Baseball Classic team on March 8. All spring training home games will begin at 1:10 p.m. Arizona time.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Road game times, ticket information and the spring training broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit brewers.com/SpringTraining.

Download a pdf of the spring training schedule. Game dates and times are subject to change.