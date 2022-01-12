Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Admirals stopped by Moose

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Devin Cooley stopped 33 of the 34 shots he faced in net, but it wasn’t enough as the Admirals were unable to get one past Manitoba goalie Mikhail Berdin in a 2-0 Ads loss to the Moose on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

The only goal of the night scored on Cooley came with 4:35 remaining in the second period. Just 10 seconds after killing off an Ads power-play that featured a number of quality scoring chances, Manitoba’s Luke Johnson cleaned up the rebound of Simon Lundmark shot for his third of the season.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Johnson’s goal was all the support that Berdin, who finished with 24 saves, would need as he and the Moose defense shut the door on Milwaukee the rest of the way. Cooley was pulled in favor of an extra attacker with 1:58 to play, but Austin Poganski’s empty netter with 50 seconds left sealed the deal for the Moose.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The game was the third time this season that the Ads were held off the scoresheet.  

Milwaukee deadly Burger King shooting, workers demand protection

After the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Niesha Harris-Brazell at a Milwaukee Burger King, people gathered at the restaurant, calling on corporations to protect their workers from violence.

Milwaukee free N95 mask distribution resumes Thursday
article

Milwaukee free N95 mask distribution resumes Thursday

The Milwaukee Health Department will distribute another round of 500,000 N95 masks beginning Thursday, Jan. 13, while supplies last.

Milwaukee police: Man shot in apparent robbery near 16th and North
article

Milwaukee police: Man shot in apparent robbery near 16th and North

Milwaukee police said a 19-year-old man was shot and injured during an apparent robbery near 16th and North on Wednesday afternoon.