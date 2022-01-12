Milwaukee Admirals stopped by Moose

Devin Cooley stopped 33 of the 34 shots he faced in net, but it wasn’t enough as the Admirals were unable to get one past Manitoba goalie Mikhail Berdin in a 2-0 Ads loss to the Moose on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.

The only goal of the night scored on Cooley came with 4:35 remaining in the second period. Just 10 seconds after killing off an Ads power-play that featured a number of quality scoring chances, Manitoba’s Luke Johnson cleaned up the rebound of Simon Lundmark shot for his third of the season.

Johnson’s goal was all the support that Berdin, who finished with 24 saves, would need as he and the Moose defense shut the door on Milwaukee the rest of the way. Cooley was pulled in favor of an extra attacker with 1:58 to play, but Austin Poganski’s empty netter with 50 seconds left sealed the deal for the Moose.

The game was the third time this season that the Ads were held off the scoresheet.