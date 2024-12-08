Admirals fall at Wild, Milwaukee's 2nd straight loss

article

The Brief The Admirals lost to the wild 4-1 on the road Sunday. Iowa's 43 shots were the most allowed by Milwaukee this season. The Admirals face the Wild again on Friday, Dec. 13 in Milwaukee.



The Iowa Wild scored three goals in the third period to pull away for a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Just like the night before, Iowa was able to break a 1-1 tie after two periods and defeat Milwaukee.

The Wild outshot the Admirals 43-22. The 43 shots were the most allowed by the Admirals this season. Iowa had 21 shots in the third frame – the most allowed in a single period by Milwaukee this season.

The Wild scored the first goal of the game at 14:09 of the first period. Liam Öhgren was able to chase a lobbed pass to the Admirals left circle, and he swept a shot over the glove of Admirals netminder Matt Murray for the 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee tied the game with a power play marker at 9:35 of the second frame. Defenseman Ryan Ufko received a pass in the high slot from Vinnie Hinostroza on the right-wing boards. Ufko skated toward the top of the left circle and whipped a wrist shot past the blocker of Iowa goalie Samuel Hlavaj. It was Ufko’s first goal of the season. Hinostroza and Kieffer Bellows earned assists.

The Wild scored the game-winner at 1:46 of the third period when Brendan Gaunce scored on a rebound. Iowa made it 3-1 with a Graeme Clarke power play goal at 13:04 of the frame and Mikey Milne scored a shorthanded goal to close the scoring at 15:11 of the final period.

Milwaukee returns home on Friday, Dec. 13 to host Iowa at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.