Admirals fall at Wild, Milwaukee's 2nd straight loss
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild scored three goals in the third period to pull away for a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena.
Just like the night before, Iowa was able to break a 1-1 tie after two periods and defeat Milwaukee.
The Wild outshot the Admirals 43-22. The 43 shots were the most allowed by the Admirals this season. Iowa had 21 shots in the third frame – the most allowed in a single period by Milwaukee this season.
The Wild scored the first goal of the game at 14:09 of the first period. Liam Öhgren was able to chase a lobbed pass to the Admirals left circle, and he swept a shot over the glove of Admirals netminder Matt Murray for the 1-0 lead.
Milwaukee tied the game with a power play marker at 9:35 of the second frame. Defenseman Ryan Ufko received a pass in the high slot from Vinnie Hinostroza on the right-wing boards. Ufko skated toward the top of the left circle and whipped a wrist shot past the blocker of Iowa goalie Samuel Hlavaj. It was Ufko’s first goal of the season. Hinostroza and Kieffer Bellows earned assists.
The Wild scored the game-winner at 1:46 of the third period when Brendan Gaunce scored on a rebound. Iowa made it 3-1 with a Graeme Clarke power play goal at 13:04 of the frame and Mikey Milne scored a shorthanded goal to close the scoring at 15:11 of the final period.
Milwaukee returns home on Friday, Dec. 13 to host Iowa at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.