Milwaukee Admirals beat Rockford IceHogs, Hinostroza posts 3 points

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals beat the IceHogs on the road Friday night. Vinnie Hinostroza had a goal and two assists in the win. The Admirals host the IceHogs on Saturday night, the team's first home game of the season.



Vinnie Hinostroza posted three points to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 6-3 road win over the Rockford IceHogs on Friday.

Hinostroza, who led the IceHogs in points during the 2015-16 season, had a goal and two assists in his return to Rockford.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Milwaukee scored five unanswered goals in a span of 13:09 to answer an early two-goal deficit.

Rockford scored an early power-play goal to take a 1-0 lead. Cole Guttman, camped in the slot, redirected a Brett Seney pass from the right circle into the net for his first goal of the season at 4:56.

The IceHogs grabbed a 2-0 lead at 15:20 of the first period when Austin Strand’s shot from the left circle found its way through traffic and into the net past the glove of Admirals goalie Matt Murray.

Related article

Milwaukee answered just 0:27 after the second IceHogs goal. Zach L’Heureux was able to create space in front of Rockford’s net and backhanded a rebound of a Kevin Gravel shot into the goal at 15:47. L’Heureux’s first goal of the season was assisted by Gravel and Ryan Ufko.

With the teams playing four-on-four hockey, Milwaukee tied the game 2-2 at 18:24. Ufko was able to hold off a defender as he skated from the right point to the left circle. Ufko dropped a pass to Adam Wilsby in the slot and Wilsby blasted a shot past the glove of Commesso for his first marker of the campaign. Ufko and Hinostroza were awarded the assists.

Milwaukee’s Anthony Angello notched his first goal of the season at 0:26 of the second frame. Kyle Marino threw a shot on goal from the slot that Commesso turned aside, but right to Angello on the left post. Gravel also picked up an assist on the go-ahead goal.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee bumped the lead to 4-2 when Hinostroza received a breakaway pass from the Admirals' blue line and snapped the puck past the glove of Commesso at 7:43. Angello earned the lone assist on the play.

Hinostroza factored, once again, in the Admirals' fifth goal. Working behind the IceHogs' net, Hinostroza moved with the puck toward the left corner. He then made a drop pass to the right post where L’Heureux deposited the puck for his second goal of the game at 8:56 of the middle frame.

Rockford stopped the Admirals' five-goal streak with a shorthanded breakaway goal by Frank Nazar at 18:30 of the second period. That cut the IceHogs' deficit to 5-3.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee reclaimed a three-goal lead at 3:02 of the third period. Ozzy Wiesblatt had the puck on the left wing boards in Rockford’s zone. He slid a pass to Reid Schaefer in the slot and Schaefer swept a quick shot into the goal for his second marker of the year. Wiesblatt and Jack Matier were awarded assists.

Admirals goalie Murray stopped 16 shots to earn his second win of the season.

The Admirals open the home portion of the schedule when the team hosts Rockford on Saturday night, Oct. 19.