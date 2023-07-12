Milwaukee Admirals schedule released, 2023-24 season starts on road

article

The Milwaukee Admirals, coming off their best playoff performance in 17 years, have announced their regular season scheduled for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The team will start the season on the road in Chicago against the Wolves on Saturday, Oct. 14. The Admirals will begin the home portion of their schedule one week later when they host the Texas Stars.

Led by sixth-year Head Coach Karl Taylor, the Admirals' 72-game, unbalanced schedule will finish six months and a week later with a road game in Grand Rapids on April 21, 2024. The team will battle 11 different opponents – including the Henderson Silver Knights for the first time in team history.

The Admirals' most common opponents will come from inside the division, led by rivals Chicago and Rockford, who they will face 12 times each. Milwaukee will play Grand Rapids, Iowa, Manitoba and Texas eight times each to give them 56 intra-divisional contests. Teams outside the Central Division that will visit Milwaukee include the Belleville Senators, Colorado Eagles, San Diego Gulls and Toronto Marlies.

Season tickets and memberships in Admirals365 for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and start for as little as $26 per month. For more information fans should visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com .

Single game tickets for next season will go on sale September 12th and the always anticipated Admirals Promotional Schedule, including the Admirals Concert Series, will be announced later this summer.