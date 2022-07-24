Milwaukee Admirals schedule released for upcoming 2022-23 season

article

The Milwaukee Admirals will kick-off their 2022-23 season on the road in Chicago against the Wolves on Saturday, Oct. 15 – a 7 p.m. puck drop at Allstate Arena.

Led by fifth-year head coach Karl Taylor, the Ads will begin the home portion of their schedule one week later on Saturday, Oc. 22 when they host the Manitoba Moose at 6 p.m.

The Admirals' 72-game, unbalanced schedule will finish six months and a day later with a home contest on April 16 against the Rockford IceHogs. Overall this season, the Ads will battle 13 different teams, including the Tucson Roadrunners for the first time in team history.

Other teams outside the Central Division that will visit Milwaukee include the San Diego Gulls, Belleville Senators, Hartford Wolfpack, Laval Rocket, Springfield Thunderbirds and Toronto Marlies.

However, the Ads' most common opponents will come from inside the division, led by arch-rival Chicago, who they will face off with 12 times. Milwaukee will play Rockford on 10 occasions and Grand Rapids, Iowa, Manitoba and Texas all eight times to give them 54 intra-division contests.

Overall Milwaukee will play 23 of 36 home games on Fridays (10), Saturdays (11) or Sundays (2). They have eight Wednesday contests schedules at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, including a pair of Baird/UW-Milwaukee School Day games on Nov. 9 and March 8.

The Admirals' longest home stand of the season will be five games, which will happen on two occasions: Jan. 27 through Feb. 4 and March 8 through March 18. The team's longest roadtrip will also be five games, running Dec. 1-10.

Season tickets and memberships in Admirals365 for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and start for at $26 per month. For more information fans should visit the Admirals' website.

Single-game tickets for next season will go on sale on Sep. 20 and the always-anticipated Admirals Promotional Schedule, including the Admirals Concert Series, will be announced later this summer.