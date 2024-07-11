article

The Milwaukee Admirals released their schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season on Thursday, July 11.

Coming off back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Finals, the Admirals will kick things off on the road against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Oct. 11. The team won't take home ice until Oct. 19 when they host the Rockford IceHogs.

The Admirals' regular season slate wraps up at home against the Chicago Wolves on April 18.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Overall, the Admirals will battle 12 different teams – including the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the first time in team history – this season.

Other teams outside the Central Division that will visit Milwaukee include the Charlotte Checkers, Cleveland Monsters, Hartford Wolf Pack, Henderson Silver Knights and Springfield Thunderbirds.

The most common opponent for the Admirals will be the Central Division rival Wolves (12 games) followed by the IceHogs (10 games). Milwaukee will play the Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa Wild, Manitoba Moose and Texas Stars eight times each.

Season tickets and membership for Admrials365 can be found on the team's website. Single game tickets will go on sale in September.