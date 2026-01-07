Admirals unveil special look for outdoor game against Wild

article

The Milwaukee Admirals unveiled special jerseys that they'll wear when they play outdoors against the Iowa Wild later this month.

Behind the design

What they're saying:

The jersey is inspired by hockey sweaters that were popular in the 1950s and 60s, the team said. They include horizontal striping on the arms and a drawstring at the neck. The primary color of the body of the jersey is navy, with a cream collar and sleeves that are cream with navy stripes.

The team said the crest on the front of the jersey is a replica of the crest on the Wisconsin State Flag, and the "A" on the crest pays homage to the unique way Wisconsin names their county highways.

On the back of the jersey, the player's number is in cream, outlined in navy, as is the player’s name at the top with navy numbers on the sleeves. The jerseys also feature a pair of patches with the Iowa Wild Outdoor Game patch on the front and the AHL’s 90th Anniversary logo on the bottom back.

Dan Simon of Studio Simon created the jerseys. Simon also designed the Admirals primary logo and jerseys, as well as the Fauxback sweaters, and the recently released Refrigerator Jerseys.

What's next:

The Admirals and Wild will square-off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23. The game will be played at the United Heroes League complex in Hastings, Minnesota.

It will mark the first time in Admirals history that the team has played in an outdoor game. It will also be the first time that Hockey Day Minnesota will feature two professional teams playing outdoors.

The Ads will wear the jerseys that night and then again the following day back at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena against Iowa. They will then be auctioned off via online silent auction with the proceeds going toward the Admirals Power Player Foundation and the United Heroes League.

