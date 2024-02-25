Milwaukee Admirals lose to Griffins, ending 19-game winning streak

article

The Milwaukee Admirals’ 19-game winning streak came to an end after they lost 4-2 to the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Grand Rapids Sebastian Cossa stopped 37 shots to lead the Griffins to the win at Van Andel Arena.

The Admirals’ winning streak was the second longest in American Hockey League history. The 2011-12 Norfolk Admirals won 28 consecutive games en route to a Calder Cup Championship.

The game marked the first time in American Hockey League history that two teams faced each other while on points streaks of 14 games or more.

Milwaukee remains in first place in the Central Division with 73 points. Second-place Grand Rapids has 58 points.

The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Friday, March 1 to host the Rockford IceHogs.