Milwaukee Admirals beat Iowa Wild, winning 3 games straight

Zach L’Heureux scored the overtime winner to lift the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-3 win over the Iowa Wild on Tuesday, March 26 at Wells Fargo Arena.

Milwaukee has won three straight games. The Admirals have a ten-point lead over second-place Grand Rapids in the Central Division.

The Admirals’ magic number to clinch the division title is 15.

The team return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Friday. March 29 to host the Rockford IceHogs.