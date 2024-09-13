Milwaukee Admirals annual Garage Sale Saturday; what to know

article

The Milwaukee Admirals annual Garage Sale will take place this Saturday, Sept. 14 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The Garage Sale will feature game-worn jerseys from the 2023-24 season, new and game-used sticks and other game-used equipment – all priced significantly below retail value, the team said. Admirals merchandise will also be available at a discounted rate.

All items at the garage sale are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. No items are available for sale before the garage sale begins.

Doors open to season seat members at 9 a.m. The public can get in starting at 11 a.m. The sale closes at 5 p.m.

Fans should enter the arena through the main doors off Kilbourn Avenue and proceed into the bowl area for the sale.

Season subscriber memberships for the 2024-25 season are on sale now, starting at $20 per month, the team said. Fans can get on board, or find more information, on the Admirals' website or by calling the Admirals' office at 414-227-0550.