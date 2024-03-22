Admirals clinch Calder Cup Playoffs spot courtesy Chicago loss

article

The Milwaukee Admirals are back in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Admirals punched their ticket to the postseason by virtue of the Chicago Wolves' shoot-out loss to the Iowa Wild on Friday night, March 22.

Milwaukee is the second team in the AHL to qualify for the playoffs and the first in the Western Conference. The dates, times and opponent for Milwaukee are still to be determined.

The Admirals are currently in first place in the Central Division with a 38-19-1 record, good for 77 points. They have 14 games to go in the regular season, which concludes on April 21 in Grand Rapids.

This is the 18th time since joining the American Hockey League in 2001 that the Admirals have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs. They lost in the Western Conference Finals last season, their deepest playoff run in 17 seasons.

Milwaukee won their only Calder Cup Championship back in 2004 and went back to the Finals in 2006.