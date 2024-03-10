Milwaukee Admirals lose to Chicago Wolves

article

The Milwaukee Admirals lost to the Chicago Wolves 7-4 on Sunday, March 10.

The game was held at Allstate Arena, marking the first time the Admirals lost at that venue this season.

The Admirals finished the road portion of the season series with a 5-1 mark in Rosemont. The seven goals allowed by the Ads was the most the team has allowed this season.

The game was the 200th for Admirals defenseman Del Gaizo as a professional athlete.

The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to play the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday, March 13.