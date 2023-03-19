Milwaukee Admirals beat Grand Rapids Griffins

article

Goalie Yaroslav Askarov stopped 33 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-1 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins Sunday at Van Andel Arena.

Askarov improved to 22-13-4 on the season as Milwaukee won its second straight and took two games out of three during the weekend. The Admirals moved into a tie for first place with the Texas Stars. Both teams have 75 points.

Defenseman Roland McKeown scored the game-winner at 15:53 of the third period with a shorthanded tally. John Leonard stole the puck in Milwaukee’s zone and rushed to the offensive end., He skated into the left circle and then tossed the puck to the goal. A Griffins defender tapped the puck off goalie John Lethemon’s leg and McKeown crashed to the net to bury the rebound for his sixth goal of the season.

The Griffins broke the stalemate when the Admirals turned the puck over at their own blue line. Grand Rapids forward Matt Luff went to the net unabated and snapped a shot past the stick of Admirals' goalie Askarov at 9:35 of the second period.

Milwaukee tied the game with a power play goal at 16:25 of the second period. Anthony Angello won the face-off. Marc Del Gaizo sent a pass from the point to the right circle for Isaac Ratcliffe. Ratcliffe spied Tye Felhaber at the left circle and whipped a pass to him. Felhaber buried his shot for his third goal of the season and his first on the power play.

Admirals forward Anthony Angello added an empty-netter with 1:15 remaining in the third period.