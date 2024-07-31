Milwaukee Admirals reveal alternate jersey for 2024-25 season

article

The Milwaukee Admirals revealed on Wednesday, July 31 that the team will wear a special red third jersey starting with the 2024-25 season.

A news release says the new jersey is designed by Dan Simon of Studio Simon. The new sweater is primarily red and features the Admirals full body fauxback logo on the front. It is adorned with one blue and two cream strips on the bottom and also on the sleeves. The shoulders are blue with red and cream accents and include a Nashville Predators logo on the left side, while the numbers will be cream outlined in blue.

These jerseys are similar team’s cream color fauxback jerseys that were unveiled prior to the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

The team will debut the new red jerseys at Panther Arena on Friday, Dec. 13 against Iowa. The team will wear the jerseys five to ten times each season with the remaining dates yet to be determined.

Fans can pre-order their red fauxback jerseys at the Admirals website. Similarly, special red merchandise is available at the team’s booth at the Wisconsin State Fair.

The Admirals kick off the 2024-25 season on Friday, Oct. 11 in Grand Rapids against the Griffins before beginning their home schedule on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.