Michigan Howard Wisconsin Gard argument after Badgers' win

By AP author
Published 
Wisconsin Badgers
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. - Michigan coach Juwan Howard appeared to throw a punch after arguing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the postgame handshake line following the Badgers' 77-63 victory on Sunday.

It was unclear what upset Howard, but Wisconsin was up 15 when it took a timeout with 15 seconds left.

After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard appeared to take a swing toward Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, and players from each side got involved in the skirmish.

Johnny Davis scored 25 points for No. 15 Wisconsin (21-5, 12-4), which is battling No. 5 Purdue and No. 12 Illinois for the Big Ten title.

Wisconsin outscored Michigan 44-25 over the last 18 1/2 minutes. Steven Crowl’s 3-pointer with 16:06 remaining put the Badgers ahead for good and highlighted a 14-1 spurt.

Davis took over from there.

The national player of the year candidate went on a personal 9-0 run and blocked a shot in a span of 2 minutes, 12 seconds to give the Badgers a 56-41 lead. That stretch included a spectacular drive into the lane in which Davis scored with his left hand and drew contact to set up a three-point play.

Michigan (14-11, 8-7) scored five straight points to get the margin down to 10, but Davis answered with a jumper and teammate Brad Davison followed with a 3-pointer.

Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points for Michigan, which shot just 4 of 25 from 3-point range. Eli Brook had 14 and DeVante’ Jones added 11.

Crowl scored 11 points for Wisconsin. Davison, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl added 10 each.

