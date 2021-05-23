Menomonee Falls softball player ready to take flight

article

Kady Stigler is heading towards uncharted territory, but that is not stopping her from fulfilling her dream. The Menomonee Falls senior's dedication to her sports, hobbies and career is what makes her this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Softball has been Stigler's life since she was 8-years-old and they have provided her with some great memories including a trip to state during her freshman season.

"It was amazing," said Stigler. "It was so awesome. And my sister was actually on that team that year. So it was awesome to be able to share that moment with her."

Since junior year, Stigler wanted to take her talents to the Naval Academy. After she says she qualified academically and physically, Stigler needed a nomination from a congressperson or senator. She received both.

"I love the fact that I get to get my four years of education. And I get to serve my country after it and make my country and all of my family proud."

Experience, or a lack thereof, is not going to stop her.

"I have never actually flown a plane so it will be interesting to learn all of the switches and everything. So it will be fun."

While she has never taken the controls of a plane, Stigler watched her aunt fly with the Navy and now she wants to do the same.

"She was really the person that shared with me all of her stories," said Stigler. "Every time I talk to her it just seemed like the most fun experience in the world. It will be the greatest experience of my life."