Masters 2022: Tiger Woods makes 1st birdie of Masters return

Tiger Woods has his first birdie of the 2022 Masters.

After five consecutive pars to start his round, the five-time Masters champion stuck his tee shot at the 180-yard par-3 6th hole to tap in range of about 2 feet. Patrons around the green gave Woods a predictable round of applause and cheers after seeing the shot. He acknowledged them with a couple of waves and a few pulls at the bill of his cap.

The birdie put him at 1 under for the day and tied for second. Harry Higgs had the early lead at 2 under through nine holes.

Woods had just played a brilliant second shot into the par-4 5th hole, getting a bit unlucky when a ball that looked to be coming to a stop a few feet from the cup just barely caught the edge of a slope and rolled about 15 feet away.

He nearly made birdie there anyway, his putt lipping out.

Tiger Woods arrives to the course during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Dressed in a pink shirt and black pants, the five-time Masters champion went through his routine of putting, chipping and swinging to get ready for his first competitive round of pro golf since Nov. 15, 2020 — also at Augusta National. That was the final round of the Masters, delayed that year because of the pandemic.

Paul Casey has withdrawn from the Masters. Casey had been dealing with back spasms this week and told Augusta National on Thursday morning that he would be unable to play.

He was to have played in the 10:53 a.m. tee time with Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith.

Casey has played the Masters 15 times. His best finish was a tie for fourth in 2016.

In the very early going at the Masters, there was a three-way tie for the lead. Padraig Harrington, Guido Migliozzi and Min Woo Lee were all 1 under, all still playing the front side of Augusta National.

Jose Maria Olazabal has made the first birdie of this year's tournament. Olazabal is a two-time Masters champion and is playing the tournament for the 33rd time. His approach on the par-4 opening hole settled along the right side of the green and he rolled in the putt.

Olazabal was playing in the first group of the day at 8:30 a.m.

Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and newcomer Tom Watson have played their ceremonial tee shots and opened this year's Masters.

Player, the three-time Masters champion who has long been an advocate of physical fitness, was first to play. And Watson, part of the ceremony for the first time, couldn't resist having a little fun with Player as he headed to the tee.

Nicklaus, the six-time champion, was next to play, quipping that he would be surprised if he could put the tee in the ground without falling over. "Yes! It was successful," he said, drawing more laughter.

And then the stage was set for Watson, who won the first of his two green jackets 45 years ago. He tipped his cap when his introduction from Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley was complete, then asked if he could say a few words.

Watson is now the 11th person to have served as an honorary starter at the Masters. After he swung away, he joined Nicklaus and Player for an embrace.

The start of the Masters has been delayed a bit because of overnight rain. Everything was pushed back 30 minutes because of the storms.

Forecasters say there isn't a great chance of more rain on Thursday at Augusta National, though strong wind is expected to greet the afternoon wave of players.

