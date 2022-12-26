Mason Crosby breaks Brett Favre's Packers record vs Dolphins

article

Mason Crosby solidified himself a spot among the all-time Green Bay Packers greats on Sunday even before any points were put on the board in the team’s 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Crosby set a franchise record for most consecutive games played with 256 and broke Brett Favre’s record in the process. He also tied London Fletcher for fourth all-time in the category, according to Packers Wire.

Crosby was 4-for-4 on field-goal attempts and 2-for-2 on extra points in the win over the Dolphins. He finished with 14 of the team’s 26 points.

The Packers released a video upon Crosby breaking the record. The clip was narrated by longtime teammate Aaron Rodgers .

"Find the words to describe a player like Mason Crosby isn’t always easy," Rodgers says in the video. "But for years, we’ve done our best to do it anyway."

Since the Packers took him in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft, he’s been the mainstay in the franchise and has been through all the ups and downs with Favre and Rodgers. He’s led the league three times in extra-point makes and led the league in points in his rookie year with 141.

Somehow, Crosby has never made the Pro Bowl. He has one Super Bowl ring to his credit.