Marquette tops DePaul 87-76

Marquette Golden Eagles
Associated Press
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 11: Greg Elliott #5 of the Marquette Golden Eagles dribbles the ball against Jalen Terry #3 of the DePaul Blue Demons in the second half at Fiserv Forum on January 11, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McD

MILWAUKEE - Greg Elliott had a career-high 25 points as Marquette beat DePaul 87-76 on Tuesday night.

Elliott shot 4 for 6 from deep.

Darryl Morsell had 16 points for Marquette (11-6, 3-3 Big East Conference). Justin Lewis added 11 points and three blocks. Oso Ighodaro had 11 points. Tyler Kolek had a career-high 10 assists plus five points.

Marquette posted a season-high 27 assists.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Demons (9-6, 0-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Yor Anei added 16 points and 11 rebounds. David Jones had seven rebounds.

