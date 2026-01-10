Marquette Golden Eagles fall short against Villanova

article

The Brief Marquette lost to Villanova 76-73 at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Jan. 10. Nigel James Jr. led the Golden Eagles with 31 points.



Acaden Lewis had 20 points in Villanova's 76-73 victory over Marquette on Saturday.

By the numbers:

Lewis also had eight assists for the Wildcats (13-3, 4-1 Big East Conference). Matthew Hodge scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Devin Askew had 13 points and shot 5 for 10. Duke Brennan added 12 points.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Nigel James Jr. led the Golden Eagles (6-11, 1-5) in scoring, finishing with 31 points, six assists and three steals. Royce Parham added 17 points for Marquette. Chase Ross finished with eight points, four assists and four steals.

Hodge put up 12 points in the first half for Villanova, which led 44-38 at halftime.

Perkins scored with 11 seconds left for the final margin with Ross missing a long 3-point try at the end.

Featured article