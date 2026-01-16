Marquette falls at DePaul, James Jr. leads Golden Eagles with 18 points

article

The Brief Marquette lost to DePaul 80-75 on the road Friday night, Jan. 16. Nigel James Jr. led the Golden Eagles with 18 points. CJ Gunn scored 31 points for the Blue Demons.



CJ Gunn's 31 points led DePaul over Marquette 80-75 on Friday.

By the numbers:

Gunn added seven rebounds for the Blue Demons (11-7, 3-4 Big East Conference). N.J. Benson scored 17 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field and added seven rebounds. Brandon Maclin shot 5 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Nigel James Jr. led the way for the Golden Eagles (6-13, 1-7) with 18 points, eight assists and two steals. Marquette also got 14 points from Royce Parham. Chase Ross also had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

DePaul used a 14-0 second-half run to take the lead at 50-44 with 17:50 left in the half. Gunn scored 12 second-half points.

Featured article