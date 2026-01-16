Marquette falls at DePaul, James Jr. leads Golden Eagles with 18 points
CHICAGO - CJ Gunn's 31 points led DePaul over Marquette 80-75 on Friday.
By the numbers:
Gunn added seven rebounds for the Blue Demons (11-7, 3-4 Big East Conference). N.J. Benson scored 17 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field and added seven rebounds. Brandon Maclin shot 5 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.
Nigel James Jr. led the way for the Golden Eagles (6-13, 1-7) with 18 points, eight assists and two steals. Marquette also got 14 points from Royce Parham. Chase Ross also had 13 points, four assists and two steals.
DePaul used a 14-0 second-half run to take the lead at 50-44 with 17:50 left in the half. Gunn scored 12 second-half points.
The Source: The Associated Press provided this report.