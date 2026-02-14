Expand / Collapse search

Marquette loses at Xavier, Nigel James Jr. leads with 30 points

By AP Author
Published  February 14, 2026 4:59pm CST
Marquette Golden Eagles
Associated Press
article

The Brief

    • Marquette lost to Xavier 96-88 on the road Saturday afternoon.
    • Nigel James Jr. finished with 30 points and 12 assists for the Golden Eagles.

CINCINNATI - Jovan Milicevic had 23 points in Xavier's 96-88 victory against Marquette on Saturday.

By the numbers:

Milicevic added five rebounds for the Musketeers (13-12, 5-9 Big East Conference). All Wright scored 19 points, shooting 6 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Tre Carroll shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 18 points, while adding seven rebounds.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Nigel James Jr. finished with 30 points and 12 assists for the Golden Eagles (9-17, 4-11). Marquette also got 24 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks from Royce Parham. Ben Gold finished with 10 points.

Xavier took the lead for good with 18:43 to go in the first half. The score was 51-35 at halftime, with Wright racking up 16 points. Xavier was outscored by Marquette in the second half by eight points, with Milicevic scoring a team-high 10 points in the final half.

Featured

Here’s everything you get with the new FOX One + ESPN bundle
article

Here’s everything you get with the new FOX One + ESPN bundle

The FOX One + ESPN live sports-streaming bundle became available Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know, from cost to content.

The Source: The Associated Press provided this report.

Marquette Golden EaglesSportsCollege Basketball