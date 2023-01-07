Marquette soars past Georgetown at Fiserv Forum

article

Kam Jones' 17 points helped Marquette defeat Georgetown 95-73 on Saturday, extending the Hoyas' record Big East Conference losing streak to 26.

Jones also had five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-4, 5-1 Big East Conference). Oso Ighodaro scored 14 points, shooting 7 of 8 from the field. Stevie Mitchell recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

Amir "Primo" Spears led the Hoyas (5-12, 0-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and seven assists. Joran Riley added 16 points for Georgetown. Wayne Bristol Jr. also had 16 points and two steals. The loss was the Hoyas' seventh straight.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Ighodaro scored 10 points in the first half and Marquette went into the break trailing 36-34. Jones scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Marquette to a 22-point victory.

Next up

Marquette's next game is Wednesday against UConn at home, and Georgetown hosts Seton Hall on Tuesday.