Bucks for sale? Mark Lasry in 'serious talks' to sell stake: report

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Marc Lasry celebrates after the Bucks win the 2021 NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 20, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Marc Lasry is "in serious talks" to sell his ownership stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, according to a Friday report from The Athletic.

The Athletic said "league sources" told three different insiders – Shams Sharania, Eric Nehm and Sam Amick – that Jimmy Haslam and his sports group, which owns the Cleveland Browns, are the interested buyer.

Lasry is one of a handful of current owners that rotate "governing" the organization. He and co-owner Wes Edens formed the initial group that purchased the Bucks from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl (D-Wisconsin) in 2014. Kohl reached agreement with the new ownership group for about $550 million after they pledged to keep the team in Milwaukee.

The franchise is now estimated to be worth $2.4 billion. Lasry's stake is 25%. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.