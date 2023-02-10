Bucks for sale? Mark Lasry in 'serious talks' to sell stake: report

article

Marc Lasry is "in serious talks" to sell his ownership stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, according to a Friday report from The Athletic.

The Athletic said "league sources" told three different insiders – Shams Sharania, Eric Nehm and Sam Amick – that Jimmy Haslam and his sports group, which owns the Cleveland Browns, are the interested buyer.

Lasry is one of a handful of current owners that rotate "governing" the organization. He and co-owner Wes Edens formed the initial group that purchased the Bucks from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl (D-Wisconsin) in 2014. Kohl reached agreement with the new ownership group for about $550 million after they pledged to keep the team in Milwaukee.

The franchise is now estimated to be worth $2.4 billion. Lasry's stake is 25%.

