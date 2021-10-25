Longtime Brewers coach Ed Sedar announces retirement

article

Longtime Milwaukee Brewers coach and fan-favorite Ed Sedar announced his retirement on Monday, Oct. 25 after a 30-year career with the team from 1992-2021.



A news release says Sedar served 14 seasons on the Major League coaching staff from 2007-20 as first base coach (2007-10) and third base coach (2011-20). He was advisor to the Major League coaching staff during his final season (2021).

Sedar issued the following statement:



"It’s been a great ride. Being able to spend 30 years with one organization is something I will always cherish. I appreciate everyone who has been there for me and helped along the way. I wish the organization the best going forward. They are in great hands. Most of all, I will miss the best fans in sports."

Sedar began his professional coaching career as Minor League outfield/baserunning coordinator from 1992-2006. During those years, he also served as Minor League field coordinator (2002-06) and as manager at Rookie Ogden (1998-2001) and Rookie Helena (2003, 2005-06). As a Minor League manager, he led his teams to the playoffs in four of his seven seasons and was named 2003 Pioneer League Manager of the Year.

The former outfielder played eight Minor League seasons in the White Sox organization from 1981-88.

Sedar graduated from Waukegan (IL) West High School, where he was the school’s first four-sport letterman, participating in baseball, football, basketball and wrestling. He went on to play baseball at the College of Lake County (IL).

Ed and his wife, Marsha, reside in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.