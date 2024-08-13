Kohler's Whistling Straits to host 3 future USGA championships

article

Whistling Straits in Kohler has been chosen by the USGA as the host site for three future USGA championships, beginning with the 2028 U.S. Amateur officials announced on Tuesday, Aug. 13. The 2033 U.S. Junior Amateur and 2037 U.S. Girls’ Junior will also be conducted on the links-style Wisconsin courses.

A news release says Whistling Straits is owned and operated by Kohler Co. and is one of two golf facilities, along with Blackwolf Run – host of the 1998 and 2012 U.S. Women’s Opens – associated with the luxury public golf resort in Kohler.

Whistling Straits features two courses, the Straits and the Irish. The Straits, the course used for each of those major events, established itself as a premier golf course each time it was featured on the world stage. Champions at Whistling Straits include Vijay Singh (2004 PGA Championship), Brad Bryant (2007 U.S. Senior Open), Martin Kaymer (2010 PGA Championship) and Jason Day (2015 PGA Championship), along with a winning USA Ryder Cup team in 2021.

The release says there have been 17 USGA championships contested in the state of Wisconsin through the 2024 season, including one U.S. Open (2017, Erin Hills), two U.S. Senior Opens (2007, Whistling Straits; 2023, SentryWorld) and one U.S. Amateur (2011, Erin Hills).

Whistling Straits

Erin Hills will host the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open Presented by Ally. Sand Valley Resort, in Nekoosa, was also recently selected to host four USGA championships over the next decade: the 2026 U.S. Mid-Amateur, 2029 U.S. Junior Amateur, 2030 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur and 2034 U.S. Girls’ Junior.

Upcoming USGA Championships at Whistling Straits