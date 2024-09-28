article

Jordan Love is "expected to return" for the Green Bay Packers' game Sunday against the rival Minnesota Vikings, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Love has missed two games since injuring his left medial collateral ligament in the final series of the Packers’ 34-29 season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. This is the second straight week he has practiced on a limited basis.

Love’s ability to move around effectively will be paramount as the Packers face a Vikings defense that has an NFL-leading 16 sacks.

"That’s definitely a concern," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this week. "So we’ve got to do a great job in terms of our protection calls, making sure we get a body on a body and then you’ve got to go and actually block these guys which isn’t the easiest task to do either. I think they’ve got a lot of good rushers in there. I think they rush collectively as a unit as one as good as anybody."

With Love out the last two weeks, the Packers have won on the strength of a dominant rushing attack and opportunistic defense. The Packers lead the NFL in takeaways (nine) and rushing yards (204 per game).

Malik Willis has thrived while filling in for Love, helping the Packers (2-1) beat the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. He has played a big role in that ground attack by rushing for 114 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He also has completed 75% of his passes the last two games for 324 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.