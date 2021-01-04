John Kuhn says Packers ‘poised to make a run’ in playoffs

As the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, the Green Bay Packers get to sit back and watch the rest of the NFC duke it out on wildcard weekend. FOX6's Lily Zhao caught up with former Packers fullback John Kuhn to get his thoughts on who the Pack could see next.

John Kuhn

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "Joined by the ever-prescient John Kuhn, and you know, John, when you're looking at the Packers this year, the same record as last year for this Green Bay team, but what do you believe is the difference for this Packers team that can get them over the hump and over to, hopefully, Tampa Bay?"

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

"Well, I think year two in itself is a massive difference for this team," said Kuhn. "You talk about the development teams make from game one to game two. Well, for Matt LaFleur, this team has done that from year one to year two. You can tell how much more confident and comfortable Aaron Rodgers is in this offense. All of his supporting cast is a lot more comfortable in each of their defined roles on this offense, and this defense, with Mike Pettine, I know it's Mike Pettine's third year, but it's his second year with Matt LaFleur. They have made huge strides throughout the course of the season to where they are a Top 10 defense in the National Football League. Aaron Rodgers hasn't had that too much going into the playoffs. I think this team is hungry with what happened last year in that NFC Championship and I think they're poised to make a run."

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "The road to Tampa Bay and that Super Bowl will go through the Frozen Tundra of Lambeau Field, and as a guy who has played there in chilly, chilly games in January, how big is home-field advantage playing at Lambeau Field this time of the year, even with limited or no fans?"

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 27: Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown #19 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo b Expand

"You know, everyone is dealing with limited or no fans, and I don't think the fans are going to play a role in home-field advantage in playoff games," said Kuhn. "The Green Bay Packers with Lambeau Field have the most distinct change in elements than any other team in this playoff field. You talk about Tampa, that's warm weather. You talk about Seattle, that's on turf. You talk about New Orleans, that's in a dome. I look at those teams right now, and I think they come up to Lambeau Field, and they're playing on that slick, frozen turf, and they're trying to throw balls into stiff breezes and receivers trying to catch when their gloves have a little bit of icy residue. It's going to make all the difference because the Green Bay Packers practice in these elements. They're acclimated to these elements, and they're far less miserable than these other teams, especially the warm-weather teams playing in these elements."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 03: Marquez Valdes-Scantling #83 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after catching a 72 yard touchdown pass against Danny Trevathan #59 of the Chicago Bears during the second quarter in the game at Soldier Field on Januar Expand

FOX6's Lily Zhao: "The Packers are in for a relaxed weekend. They get to watch wildcard weekend, so when you look at the rest of these teams in the NFC, who do you think the Packers could face in the divisional round?"

"I think in the divisional round, I think it's probably the team I think that has the best chance to come into Lambeau and actually play the Green Bay Packers the toughest, and that is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I know the weather change is going to be significant for them, but I do believe that they have a good running back in Ronald Jones, a good run game and I do believe their defense can get pressure with just five guys, and that's very important that you don't expose the entire back end of your defensive unit when facing Aaron Rodgers. We saw what happened down in Tampa. I don't believe the outcome will be the same as it was down there, but I think that's the best team and most likely team that the Green Bay Packers could face in the divisional round."