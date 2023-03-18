Jets’ Allen Lazard talks with certainty about looming Aaron Rodgers trade

A deal between the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not been made official, but former teammate Allen Lazard seems to think the four-time MVP will be joining him on the field at MetLife Stadium this season.

Talking to reporters Friday, Lazard, who signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets earlier this week, spoke as though Rodgers had also inked a deal.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after a play against the Detroit Lions in Detroit Jan. 9, 2022. (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Obviously, standing here today, it feels good knowing that 12's going to be my quarterback again," the 27-year-old wideout said, via ESPN.

Rodgers revealed during Wednesday’s episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" that he did meet with the Jets in California and that his "intention" is to play in New York.

"At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," he said.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter in a game at Lambeau Field Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Expand

After the season ended, Jets owner Woody Johnson made it clear the organization would be pursuing a veteran signal-caller following another tumultuous year for second-year starter Zach Wilson.

"Him being here definitely helps the entire organization be able to take that next step that they need to make a deep playoff run and go win that Lombardi Trophy," Lazard said.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a game against the Cleveland Browns Dec. 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

Lazard also reunites with former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett , who he called "the best teacher I’ve ever had in my life."

"He just makes learning fun," Lazard continued. "He makes it really easy, and he allows you to go out there and just play fast and not think. Because of that is why I've had a lot of success these past few years."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.