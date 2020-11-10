James Jones talks Packers as team enters 2nd-half stretch

The Green Bay Packers have a 6-2 record halfway through the NFL season. After a 4-0 start to the season, the team has gone 2-2 in its four games since, begging the question: Are they trending up, or down?

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren and former Packers wide receiver look into the rearview mirror and ahead to Sunday, as the Packers prepare to host the one-win Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field -- a noon kickoff only on FOX6.

FOX6'S Tim Van Vooren: "Halfway through the NFL season, halfway through the Packers season, who watches Green Bay football, who watches a lot of NFL football, it's James Jones, our man, as we keep up with the Joneses this season on FOX6, and James, let me ask you about where we sit halfway through this season. The Packers are right up there at the top of the NFC, but they're not alone. So who breaks out of the pack?"

"Man, that's a tough question, man," said Jones. "Because I mean, when Tampa Bay bear up on the Packers, everybody was like, 'Oh my goodness, Tampa Bay's the team to beat. Then you seen what happened to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the Saints. You seen what the Packers did to the Saints, so I don't know. We got ourselves a crazy football season, man."

FOX6'S Tim Van Vooren: "Let's focus a little bit more on the Packers, James. Is their defense good enough to, let's say, get to a Super Bowl?"

"Absolutely and the reason why I say that is because of the offensive side of the ball, as well, and I know you just asked about the defense and everybody is like, why you, why he's answering offensive questions, ha ha, but Aaron Rodgers makes that defense better. If him and Davante Adams and Aaron Jones could sustain drives and that defense gets their ball, gets their hands on some balls and gets the turnovers, I think the defense is in a very good situation.")

FOX6'S Tim Van Vooren: "James, I'm just gonna throw a name at you. I'm gonna ask you what you say about this player. Marquez Valdes-Scantling."

"Man, MVS, my dude, let me tell you something," said Jones. "Number one, I believe in him. Number two, he's lightning in a bottle. It feels like every time he steps on the field, I mean, it's a big play for him, and I've been in this situation. It's a mental game. The best thing MVS has going for him is every time he makes a mistake, every time he drops a ball, Aaron comes right back to him, and that's belief that Aaron has in you and your abilities to go up and make a play, so as a receiver, you should find confidence in that."

FOX6'S Tim Van Vooren: "Speaking of confidence, the Packers should have it going into this week's game against Jacksonville, basically a two-touchdown favorite. Is there any way this one gets away, James?"

"Um, if they start thinking like, you're thinking over there, favorites, you know," said Jones. "You know, two-touchdown favorites, and all that good stuff, and a rookie quarterback coming in. Listen, you have to play the football gams. Do not read your press clippings. Do not watch the film and say this team is terrible. You have to go out there and play your best football every single Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Tuesday, whenever you play. You gotta play your best."

FOX6 Sports will hear from James Jones every Tuesday night during football season, as he goes "Beyond the Zoom" for an inside look at the Packers.