‘I’m gay’: NFL’s Carl Nassib comes out, donates $100K to Trevor Project

Defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders Carl Nassib revealed he’s gay in a lengthy social media post Monday.

"I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay," the 28-year-old said in a video posted on Instagram. "I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest."

Nassib wrote that he will donate $100,000 to The Trevor Project, an organization aimed at preventing suicides among LGBTQ youth. According to the organization, LGBTQ youth are five times as likely to have attempted suicide compared to heterosexual youth

"It brings me incredible sadness to think that our LGBTQ youth are at such an elevated risk for suicide," Nassib continued

Nassib said he didn’t reveal his sexuality for attention. Rather, he posted the message to increase representation and awareness of the LGBTQ community during Pride month

Nassib signed with the Raiders in 2020. Previously, he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.