Marquette University High School senior pushes towards state records

By
Published  January 12, 2026 10:24am CST
High School Hot Shots
FOX6 News Milwaukee
At a young age, Gianni Quintero's competitive drive needed a new direction. But that did not stop the Marquette University High School senior from pushing toward gold medals and state records. That's why he is the latest FOX6 High School Hot Shot. 

